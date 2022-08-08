Left Menu

Germany stands by Russia sanctions despite gas crisis - govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-08-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 16:13 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not consider support for Russia sanctions to be waning even with energy bills expected to surge further, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

"We face difficult months ahead," the spokesperson said, adding "but it is clear that we stand firmly on the side of Ukraine and we stand behind the sanctions that we agreed together with the European Union and the international community".

Speaking at a regular news conference in Berlin, the spokesperson also ruled out an approval for the shelved Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

