Defence expo to be held from Oct 18-22 in Gandhinagar
Premier defence exhibition DefExpo-2022, which was postponed in March, will now be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18 and 22, the defence ministry said on Monday.
The exhibition was earlier proposed to be held between March 10 and 14 in Gandhinagar. However, on March 4, the ministry had postponed the event stating that participants were experiencing problems related to logistics.
On Monday, the ministry said the five-day event -- comprising three business days and two public days -- will take place in Gandhinagar between October 18 and October 22.
''Live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the armed forces, DPSUs (defence public sector units) and industry will be held on all five days at Sabarmati River Front,'' it mentioned.
DefExpo 2022 is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve self-reliance in defence and export of USD 5 billion by 2025, it said.
This year’s DefExpo would be the 12th edition of prestigious biennial defence exhibition.
