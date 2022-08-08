GeM portal to onboard cooperatives

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday e-launch the onboarding of cooperatives on the GeM portal.

With this e-launch, all eligible cooperatives will be able to start placing orders on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, an official statement said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) President Dileep Sanghani will also be present at this programme.

Recently, the Ministry of Cooperation in an advisory had made the NCUI the nodal agency to facilitate onboarding of cooperatives and coordinating with GeM authorities.

The NCUI has compiled a list of cooperatives with turnover/deposits of Rs 100 crore and forwarded this information to GeM for starting the onboarding process.

''589 cooperatives have been shortlisted as eligible for onboarding,'' the statement added.

GeM has been set up as the national procurement portal to provide an end-to-end online marketplace for central and state government departments/ ministries, PSUs etc for common-use goods and services in a transparent and efficient manner.

In June, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to expand the mandate for GeM to allow cooperatives to procure goods and services through the portal.

''Cooperatives will not only get competitive prices through an open and transparent process, but can also procure from about 45 lakh authenticated sellers/service providers available across the country on a single platform. Besides, this will lead to saving of time and reduction of administrative costs for cooperatives,'' the statement added.

