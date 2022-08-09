Left Menu

Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA's nod to market generic labetalol hydrochloride tablets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:39 IST
Unichem Laboratories gets USFDA's nod to market generic labetalol hydrochloride tablets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unichem Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of labetalol hydrochloride tablets used to treat high blood pressure.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of labetalol hydrochloride tablets of strengths 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of Normodyne tablets of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg of Schering Corp.

The tablets will be produced at the company's Goa plant, Unichem said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022