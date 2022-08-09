ZEX PR Wire Joins forces with Trasol and Exhibit at Money Expo 2022 in Mumbai

Zex PR Wire is delighted to announce that they are exhibiting at Money Expo 2022 organized by Trasol at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai from 11th to 12th of August, 2022. Mumbai Expo will culminate on the 11th and 12th of August, with its core exhibition, on both days. The Money Expo, along with the Largest Exhibition, is set to stage Speakers from Leading Stockbrokers, Crypto Exchanges, and FinTech Companies across India. The premium event is organized by Trasol Events, especially for visitors comprising Retails Investors, Traders, Affiliates, HNI, and UHNI, who will get the opportunity to Interact with Experts, C-Level executives of leading Brands in India that enhance their understanding of Investing & add awareness on growing their wealth.

What to expect from Money Expo 2022? Money Expo 2022, organized by TraSol, will bring 2000+ Investors, 500+ Companies, 100+ Exhibitors, and 80+ Top-notch speakers, influencers, and blockchain experts under one roof.

SUMMIT FOCUS • Investments in Stocks, Forex and Crypto • Understanding the Blockchain Ecosystem • Unleashing the power of DeFi's & NFTs • Regulations on Cryptocurrencies • WEB 3.0 Vs WEB 2.0 • Metaverse, Gamefi (Play-to-Earn) PARTICIPANTS • Crypto Exchanges • Government & Regulatory Bodies • C-Level & Directors • Blockchain & Crypto Pioneers • Defi & NFT Projects • VCs, Family Offices, Investors & Business Leaders • Crypto Community and Influencers • Renowned Media Agencies The unique themed event has attracted the interest of leading brands to Exhibit and Present at the 2-day Show on 11-12 August 2022. Money Expo gives brands a great chance to make a memorable impression on the Indian Investor and Trader community. Grab the opportunity! Financial Enthusiasts are welcomed at Money Expo 2022 as Visitor/Delegate, Register at https://moneyexpoindia.com/mumbai2022 About ZEX PR WIRE ZEX PR WIRE is an end-to-end solution to produce, optimise and target content -- and then distribute and measure results. Combining the world's most extensive multi-channel content distribution and optimization network and comprehensive workflow tools and platform, ZEX PR serves thousands of clients from offices in America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. ZEX PR WIRE is proud to announce that we are Exhibiting at Money Expo 2022 as Gold Sponsor. If you are in Mumbai, give us a shoutout and lets meet at Booth No. 44 Zex PR Wire has catered to over 1500+ clients, syndicating over 6000+ press releases to over 500+ premium global and local news outlets (Digitally). ZEX PR WIRE not only caters to the traditional market but also works closely work (directly or indirectly) with various top blockchain news/media houses such as Cointelegraph, Bitcoin.com, NewsBTC, Coinspeaker, Etrendy Stock, Newsaffinity, Citytelegraph, TheTechly, NewsAlarms, Techbullion, U.Today...etc If anyone would like to know more about ZEX PR WIRE services, please feel free to write to us at or visit our website https://zexprwire.com/. For Support: support@zexprwire.com ABOUT THE EVENT ORGANISERS - Trasol Trasol is a leading technology provider to the FX brokerage firm. Trasol has vast experience in all aspects of brokerage management. They mainly focus on forging strong partnerships with clients to establish and grow their FX industry. They at Trasol will build for you an FX brokerage business of your own by connecting you to the market and providing you with all the innovative and cutting-edge Forex technologies in a short space of time and at a reasonable cost. Established in 2018, Trasol have worked with Top notch clients and have provided the best solution to them. For Event Enquiry: Contact Name: Ms.Jovita Ephrem Mail Id: Jovita@trasol.in/ info@moneyexpoindia.com Media Contacts: Organisation: ZEX PR WIRE For Partnerships: prerna@zexprwire.com Others: info@zexprwire.com / kshitij@zexprwire.com

