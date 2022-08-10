Govt releases two instalments of tax devolution to State amounting to Rs. 1,16,665.75 crore
The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August, 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs..58,332.86 crore.
This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.
