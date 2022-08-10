Farmers' protest in Punjab's Phagwara enters third day

A road blockade by farmers in protest against ''inordinate'' delays in the clearance of arrears worth Rs 72 crore to cane growers by a sugar mill in Punjab's Phagwara entered the third day on Wednesday.

Under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba), the farmers began an ''indefinite'' sit-in on a carriageway of the Ludhiana-Jalandhar section of the national highway-1 near the sugar mill on Monday. The other carriageway of the highway has been kept open.

BKU (D) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said a meeting of several farmer bodies which are part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be held on August 12 to chalk out the next course of action.

He alleged that the state government was ''sleeping'' and did not pay any heed to the farmers' demand for early clearance of the arrears of Rs 72 crore by the Phagwara sugar mill.

''We will intensify our agitation so that the continued slumber of the state government over the issue is broken,'' said Sahni.

Accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of being “anti-farmers”, Sahni said the chief minister “shed only crocodile tears” over the farmers' issues.

Sahni warned that the farmers will block both carriageways of the highway after Raksha Bandhan if their demand is not met.

