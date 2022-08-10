Hungary's MOL says Russian oil flows via Druzhba have resumed to Slovakia
Russian oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline have resumed to Slovakia and are expected to reach Hungary on Thursday, Hungarian oil group MOL said on Wednesday.
MOL said earlier in the day that Russian oil flows should resume after it paid transit fees owed to Ukraine.
