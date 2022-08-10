Left Menu

9 Indian fishermen arrested for 'trespassing' in Sri Lankan waters

Nine fishermen travelling in a boat from the coastal district of Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Nine fishermen travelling in a boat from the coastal district of Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Rameswaram Police said the arrested fishermen from Nagapattinam are being taken to Trincomalee port.

More information is awaited in this regard. Earlier this month, Sri Lankan Navy rescued six Indian fishermen who were stranded after their boat drifted in Lankan waters due to a glitch.

Fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram went into the sea for fishing. Around 532 boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour left for the sea. But the boat owned by Sagear Pandian developed a mechanical snag in the Palk Bay area, the Indian-Sri Lankan sea border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

