PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:48 IST
Gold prices fall by Rs 60, silver declines Rs 575
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices eased by Rs 60 to Rs 52,811 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday in line with losses in the precious metal in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,871 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver declined by Rs 575 to Rs 58,985 per kg from Rs 59,560 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 79.52 against the US dollar in afternoon trade on Wednesday on easing crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,789 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 20.35 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,789 per ounce on Wednesday,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

