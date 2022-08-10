Gujarat CM inaugurates ITC Narmada hotel in Ahmedabad

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday inaugurated ITC Narmada, a premium five-star hotel of hospitality major ITC Ltd.

The construction of this 19-storey luxury hotel, having 291 rooms, started in January 2017. At that time, the company had said the hotel would come up at a cost of Rs 600 crore.

Patel appreciated ITC saying the hotel, situated at Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad, has been built keeping in mind the Gujarati culture and heritage.

ITC Ltd's chairman Sanjiv Puri said 'ITC Narmada' is a ''befitting tribute to the rich heritage, grandeur and vibrant culture of Gujarat''.

He added that this is the 12th hotel by ITC in Gujarat and its architecture is inspired from iconic monuments of the state such as Adalaj Stepwell and Kirti Toran of Vadnagar.

''It is also the first hotel in Gujarat to receive the LEED Platinum certification for its sustainability and environmental stewardship. I am confident that this world-class property will make a meaningful contribution to the vibrant tourism landscape of Gujarat'' said Puri.

A series of sustainability efforts, such as rainwater harvesting, recycling water, energy efficient systems for air conditioning, refrigeration and water pumping are incorporated at the hotel, said Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd.

