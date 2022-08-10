Left Menu

Crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam to open tomorrow

Nagarjuna Sagar Project authorities will open the crest gates tomorrow by 6 am and 1 lakh cusecs of flood water will be released.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:48 IST
Crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam to open tomorrow
Visual of Pulichintala Dam (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagarjuna Sagar Project authorities will open the crest gates tomorrow by 6 am and 1 lakh cusecs of flood water will be released. As per a press release, the discharge could increase by up to 3 lakh cusecs by tomorrow evening and this flood water will be released at Prakasam Barrage in 24 hours i.e. on 12 August.

At present surplus discharge through Prakasam Barrage is 70,000 cusecs and may increase up to 2 to 3 lakh cusecs and even more, as per the releases from Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala Project Dam. All the concerned officers were told to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents along the Krishna River margin upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022