MSEDCL asked to disconnect power supply to unauthorised Thane building

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-08-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 12:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Thane district administration has asked the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to disconnect the power supply of an unauthorized building here immediately.

Thane Sub-Divisional Officer Avinash Shinde in a letter to the MSEDCL on August 3 said a 300 square meter land was given to the Thane Zilla Patrakar Sangh in 1998 for the construction of a Patrakar Bhavan.

However, it was found that conditions laid down in the allotment letter were violated and commercial construction was done on the plot, it said.

After a probe, the district administration had in November 1999 taken over the plot given to the Patrakar Sangh, it said.

The letter further said it has been observed that the MSEDCL provided a power supply to the unauthorized building.

The SDO has ordered the Thane tehsildar (revenue officer) to immediately raze the structure constructed on the land and asked the MSEDCL to disconnect its power supply, failing which action will be taken against the electricity company.

