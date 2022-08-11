Praveen Nettaru murder case: Three absconding accused arrested, K'taka Police to seek custody

Three persons, accused in connection with the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, were nabbed early Thursday morning, according to a senior official. The police will now seek the custody of the three accused for a thorough probe. The matter, however, is set to be handed over to the NIA. The Karnataka Police is also trying to ascertain whether there was a PFI link to the attack on the youth leader.

Seven persons were already arrested in connection with the case. With the arrest of three more accused, the number has now risen to 10. "Today around 8 am, Dakshina Kannada Police nabbed 3 people who were involved in the murder. Earlier, we had arrested 7 people who were part of the conspiracy. So, a total of 10 people have been arrested," said Alok Kumar, Additional director general of police, Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The official said that the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after probing the arrested persons. "Now, we're going to ask for Police custody and after obtaining custody of all 3 we are going to question them thoroughly. All these factors will be brought on record and after that, we will hand over the case to NIA. The order has already been issued in that regard," the ADGP said.

On Wednesday, police held a review meeting at Bellare with officers of the different districts along with NIA. "We will take action against those who are directly or indirectly involved. NIA is also with us. We (Karnataka police and NIA) will discuss those who are absconded. And will issue a warrant to them through court, seizure of their property and other things," Kumar had said before the meeting.

He said that police are aware of the three main accused including their family, address and other details but somebody has harboured them. Kumar also said that they are also collecting evidence to ascertain whether PFI is involved or not in this case.

"We will ensure whether PFI is involved or not in this case. We can't say directly without any evidence. We are collecting the evidence. But someone has a suspected link with PFI. Still, we are collecting evidence on it. After that only we can say clearly," he added. Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada in the late evening on July 19.

When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home. Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)