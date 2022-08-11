Left Menu

Indonesia's Pertamina ordered to limit subsidised fuel sales - finmin

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:07 IST
Indonesia's Pertamina ordered to limit subsidised fuel sales - finmin
Sri Mulyani Indrawati Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's government has asked state energy firm Pertamina to limit its sales volume for subsidized fuels so as not to increase pressure on energy subsidies, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

Indonesia has jacked up its energy subsidies this year to 502 trillion rupiahs ($34.0 billion). Sri Mulyani said in a news conference this was due to rising global energy prices, the rupiah's depreciation and increasing local demand for subsidized fuels.

($1 = 14,765.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022