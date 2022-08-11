Indonesia's Pertamina ordered to limit subsidised fuel sales - finmin

Indonesia's government has asked state energy firm Pertamina to limit its sales volume for subsidized fuels so as not to increase pressure on energy subsidies, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Thursday.

Indonesia has jacked up its energy subsidies this year to 502 trillion rupiahs ($34.0 billion). Sri Mulyani said in a news conference this was due to rising global energy prices, the rupiah's depreciation and increasing local demand for subsidized fuels.

($1 = 14,765.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)