Power outage impacts parts of Toronto's downtown core, says electricity distributer
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-08-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 22:40 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Electricity distribution company Hydro One said on Thursday it was investigating an issue affecting power supply in Toronto's downtown core, home to Canada's top businesses.
The outage started around noon local time (1600 GMT) and forced Hydro One customers to take to Twitter to air their complaints.
The website of Toronto Hydro, Hydro One's local unit, also appeared to be down for maintenance.
