J-K: Self-help groups in Baramulla stitch national flags

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has brought a wave of celebration in the country. Har Ghar Tiranga is the campaign launched by the Government of India to encourage every citizen of our great nation to bring home the tricolour and hoist it with pride. Women and young girls in the Baramulla District of North Kashmir are not far behind to contribute to this proud initiative. Women from self-help groups established by the Indian Army in far-flung villages of Trikanjan and Bernate in Boniyar Tehsil close to the Line of Control (LoC) rose to the occasion.

These self-help groups in a bid to contribute towards the nation's efforts in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign volunteered to stitch Tiranga for the houses of these inaccessible villages. The Indian Army provided them with all necessary assistance for the noble cause. This effort by women of Kashmir will facilitate in providing Tiranga to every household. The residents appreciated the efforts and have hoisted the Flags high at their houses. Tiranga fluttering high in all houses close to LoC is a matter of pride and determination. Sabreena (Trainer of the centre) told ANI, "I'm the trainer here; we've been working here for two days, and it is a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. We have manufactured 250-250 flags and are grateful to the Indian Army for this opportunity."

"I am overjoyed because I have been given the opportunity to serve my country, and have manufactured 25 to 30 flags. So, I want the women who stay inside the house, those who are unaware of all this, to have the opportunity to also get a chance to serve their country. It is an honour for me that the flags that we stitched in our houses would be unfurled in the homes of everyone around the country", Rafia Jan, a member of the self-help group said. Local resident Ghulam Ahmad Bhat said that people are very happy that the Army has given this opportunity. He appreciated the efforts made by the Indian Army and said that he is with this campaign.

Member of a self-help group, Insha Jan said, "I am thankful to the Indian Army that they gave us a chance to serve the country." (ANI)

