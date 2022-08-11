Germany plans international conference on Ukraine reconstruction -source

Germany plans to host an international conference, possibly in October, to discuss the rebuilding of Ukraine after Russia's invasion last February, a government source told Reuters on Thursday. The source said the plans had not been finalised, but Oct. 25 was a possible date.

That is "a possible date for such a conference, but it is not final yet," the source said, giving no further details. Germany is chair of the G7 group of industrialised nations and Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters earlier that the reconstruction effort needed in Ukraine would be enormous, bigger even than the Marshall Plan, the U.S. programme which helped rebuild Western Europe after World War Two.

