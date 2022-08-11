Left Menu

Germany plans international conference on Ukraine reconstruction -source

Germany plans to host an international conference, possibly in October, to discuss the rebuilding of Ukraine after Russia's invasion last February, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 23:08 IST
Germany plans international conference on Ukraine reconstruction -source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany plans to host an international conference, possibly in October, to discuss the rebuilding of Ukraine after Russia's invasion last February, a government source told Reuters on Thursday. The source said the plans had not been finalised, but Oct. 25 was a possible date.

That is "a possible date for such a conference, but it is not final yet," the source said, giving no further details. Germany is chair of the G7 group of industrialised nations and Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters earlier that the reconstruction effort needed in Ukraine would be enormous, bigger even than the Marshall Plan, the U.S. programme which helped rebuild Western Europe after World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global
2
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
3
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022