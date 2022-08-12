Hyderabad: 200 children participate in NDRF-led National Flag rally

Two hundred children participated in a National Flag rally organised as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the Shamshabad area of Hyderabad's Hamidullah Nagar. The event was conducted in the district as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Assistant Commandant of Sheikpet Damodhar Singh told ANI that they have conducted a Tiranga Rally and will be planting saplings to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. "As a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we gave small Indian National Flags to the kids and also made them aware of its significance," Singh said.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the government is also running a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which will be held from August 13 to 15 to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour. Notably, Indians were only allowed to hoist their National Flag only on some specific occasions, but it eventually changed after the industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the 23 January 2004 landmark judgement of the Supreme Court, which declared the Right to Fly the Indian National Flag with respect and dignity as a Fundamental right as mentioned in the Constitution of India.

Praising PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Jindal has also appealed to the countrypersons to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

