Mansukh Mandaviya reviews progress of Nano Urea production and sales for FY 2022-23

Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the progress of Nano Urea (liquid) production and sales for the Financial Year 2022-23, here today. During the meeting, he also reviewed the progress of nano urea in terms of acceptability by the farmers, its production, supply plan and steps initiated by the Department of Fertilizers (DoF) for enhancing its reach to farmers and retailers, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed in a statement.

The Minister was apprised that during the period from April 1, 2022, to August 10, 2022 nano urea production and dispatches had been 1.23 crore bottles. From August 1, 2021, a total of 3.27 crore bottles have been sold, of which 2.15 crore bottles were sold during Financial Year 2021-22 and 1.125 crore bottles (500 mL) during FY 2022-22 up to August 10, 2022. The existing unit of nano urea has a production capacity of 1.5 lakh bottles per day. From September-December 2022 and January-March 2023; additional 4.60 crore bottles will be produced. Thus, during FY 2022-23, about 6.0 crore bottles of nano urea will be produced and made available to farmers. These 6.0 crore bottles will be equivalent to the 27 lakh MT quantity of conventional urea.

During the review, Mandaviya observed that nano urea is now being widely accepted by farmers across the country. He stated that with the inclusion of Nano Urea in the monthly supply plan of the states by the Department of Fertilizers, its availability and reach to the farmers will increase manifold. The Minister directed the department officials for the promotion of Nano urea in mission mode to harness its benefits. He also directed for sensitization of retailers by organizing retailers' meetings at periodic intervals in coordination with other state departments. He also pointed out that nano urea promotion and its acceptance by the farmers will indeed be a game changer for the fertilizer scenario of the country.

Nano Urea is an innovative nano fertilizer developed indigenously. It is a perfect example of initiatives undertaken under the Aatmanirbhar Krishi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat for ensuring the food and nutritional security of the nation. Nano Urea is produced by an energy-efficient environment-friendly production process with fewer carbon footprints. Its application to crops as foliar fertilization enhances crop productivity to the tune of 8 per cent with commensurate benefits in terms of better soil, air and water, and farmers' profitability.

Scaling up of production and sales as well as application of Nano Urea will also lead to a reduction in green House Gas (GHGs) emissions over a period of time. (ANI)

