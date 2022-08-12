Conrad Sangma rolls out 'YESS Meghalaya' programme

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday rolled out the YESS (Youth Engagement through empowered Youth organizations) programme in Garo Hills in presence of MLAs Thomas A Sangma and Marcuise Marak. YESS Meghalaya envisages to create one of the most impactful youth development support systems by providing assistance to youth organizations to ensure greater success and impact across more communities.

The mission is to empower young people to change their community. Speaking in the programme held at Tura, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said that there are over 3,000 registered youth clubs and organisations across the State who are working in different sectors and the present Government through YESS Meghalaya will provide financial support.

During the occasion, as many as 61 organisations from the five districts of Garo Hills were given financial assistance. Meghalaya Chief Minister also handed over cheques to medal winners of the Meghalaya Games 2022, which was held in Shillong recently.

"Several youth organisations are working for the development, engagement, and rejuvenation of the youth, however, for them to be able to take concrete action that would have a larger impact on youth development, it is imperative that the State Government empowers these youth organisations to enable them to take positive action," Conrad Sangma said. YESS Meghalaya will provide Financial assistance upto Rs 1 lakh to registered youth clubs and organisations across the State to carry out developmental activities relating to any of these focused areas - Environmental protection and conservation programmes and workshops, Financial literacy workshops and campaigns, Substance abuse, teenage pregnancies awareness dissemination workshops and seminars, Career counselling and guidance workshops and clinics, Mass youth engagement programmes and activities, Mental wellbeing seminars and campaigns, Mass youth volunteering programmes, Organisation of youth parliaments and debates, Procurement of material, equipment, Setting up of office space.

On the occasion of International Youth Day today, financial assistance of Rs 69.6 lakh was distributed to 61 youth organisations of the Garo Hills region. Notably, the registration to the YESS portal are open and financial assistance will be released on a continuous basis to youth organizations based on scrutiny of applications received on the portal. (ANI)

