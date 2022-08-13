Oil flows through Druzhba to Czech Republic resume - pipeline operator
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-08-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 00:04 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Flows of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic resumed at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday, Czech pipeline operator MERO said.
Supplies via the pipeline were suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia on Aug. 4 because Western sanctions prevented paying transit fees to Ukraine, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv
UN welcomes new centre to put Ukraine grain exports deal into motion
Top rights expert questions ‘double standard’ on Ukraine’s war displaced
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine bombs Russian forces in the south, missiles hit near Kyiv