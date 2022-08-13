Oil flows through Druzhba to Czech Republic resume - pipeline operator

Flows of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic resumed at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday, Czech pipeline operator MERO said.

Supplies via the pipeline were suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia on Aug. 4 because Western sanctions prevented paying transit fees to Ukraine, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)