Customs sleuths seize narcotics worth Rs 100 crore at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs seized heroin and cocaine weighing 9.590 kgs valued at Rs 100 crores from a passenger who arrived from Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Airlines, said officials on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-08-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 07:15 IST
Heroin and cocaine seized at Chennai airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Air Customs seized heroin and cocaine weighing 9.590 kgs valued at Rs 100 crores from a passenger who arrived from Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Airlines, said officials on Friday. Based on intelligence by AIU officer Anil Kumar, an Indian passenger Iqbal B Urandadi who arrived from Addis Ababa, by Ethiopian Airlines on August 11 was intercepted by AIU officers. Seizure of heroin & cocaine weighing 9.590 kgs valued at Rs 100 crores was done, a statement by Chennai Air Customs said.

Based on intelligence developed by Air Intelligence Unit officer Anil Kumar of Airport Customs intercepted a passenger named Iqbal Basha Urandadi of Indian nationality, who arrived from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines flight on August 11. "On examination of his baggage/person, cocaine and heroin which was concealed in his checked-in baggage and footwear totally weighing 9.590 kgs worth Rs 100 crore was recovered. The substance was seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger has been arrested," the official statement reads.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

