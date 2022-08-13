Left Menu

Anti-Narcotic Task Force busts drug nexus between Afghanistan, Punjab, arrests one person

The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) unit of the Crime Branch unearthed the main link of the drug trafficking nexus operating from Afghanistan to Punjab and arrested one accused in this connection, said the officials on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 23:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) unit of the Crime Branch unearthed the main link of the drug trafficking nexus operating from Afghanistan to Punjab and arrested one accused in this connection, said the officials on Saturday. The officials arrested Pankaj Vaid in connection with the drug syndicate.

Vaid's name came to the fore after the ANTF busted a drug nexus operating from Afghanistan last month in which a recovery of 21.4 Kg of fine quality of heroin worth value of Rs. 130 crores was made and four persons including one Afghan national was arrested. The investigations following the recovery uncovered the main link of the cartel that is Pankaj Vaid (Sanju Baba) resident of Amritsar. Vaid was the single point contact for supplying heroin in the whole Punjab after procuring the same from Afghanistan through Delhi counterparts. After the arrest of his associates, he went underground and started changing his hideouts very frequently.

"Raids were conducted in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. After thorough technical analysis and through manual surveillance, acting on specific input, Pankaj Vaid@ Sanju Baba was arrested from Himachal Pradesh. 02 Cars (Honda City & Glenza) were recovered from the possession of accused Pankaj @ Amit @ Sanju Baba," said police. According to During interrogation,

It was revealed that Pankaj is a habitual offender and during his Amritsar jail tenure (in a theft and arms act case), he came in touch with drug peddlers connected to Afghanistan and after coming out from jail, he started working with them. "He is also wanted in a UAPA case of Jammu. He was the nodal point for all local drug suppliers who were engaged in Heroin trafficking in Punjab. Further identification of the local drug traffickers is underway. During interrogation 06 properties situated in different parts of India have been identified related to Pankaj@ Amit and have been acquired through the drug proceeds. It also comes to notice that accused Pankaj Vaid was in the possession of a huge consignment and the same was destroyed by him due to fear, as his counterparts were arrested by ANTF," said DCP KPS Malhotra

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

