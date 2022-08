BRIEF-Aramco CEO Says Working To Increase Production From Multiple Energy Source

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO CEO SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE PRODUCTION FROM MULTIPLE ENERGY SOURCE

* ARAMCO CEO SAYS TO INVEST IN THE RELIABLE ENERGY AND PETROCHEMICALS THAT THE WORLD NEEDS * ARAMCO CEO SAYS DEVELOPING LOWER-CARBON SOLUTIONS THAT CAN CONTRIBUTE TO THE BROADER ENERGY TRANSITION Further company coverage:

