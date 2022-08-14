Left Menu

German finance minister writes to Brussels over VAT exemption for gas levy

Lindner's English-language letter, dated Aug. 12, said Germany would apply formally to the EC later but he wanted to appeal to Brussels beforehand to persuade authorities that policymakers were concerned about possible hardships and resentment. "VAT on government-imposed levies pushes up prices and is met with increasing opposition from the population, especially in the current exceptional situation," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:30 IST
German finance minister writes to Brussels over VAT exemption for gas levy
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German finance minister Christian Lindner has written to the European Commission seeking permission to waive value-added tax on a new gas price levy for a limited period of time, a copy of his letter seen by Reuters showed on Sunday. Germany's gas market operator is set to announce on Monday the size of the levy, which Berlin is imposing on all gas consumers to spread the additional cost of gas imports.

The levy is aimed at helping Uniper and other importers cope with soaring prices due to reduced Russian export flows, but it would add to already sky-high energy prices and inflationary pressures for customers. Under EU law concerning VAT on energy products, the levy is considered a component of the overall gas price, effectively meaning it is mandatory, which is why Germany needs to ask for Brussels' permission to waive it.

Lindner said that while he was asking on behalf of Germany, he was effectively asking for a VAT law change that would give all member states the temporary option to make similar moves. Lindner's English-language letter, dated Aug. 12, said Germany would apply formally to the EC later but he wanted to appeal to Brussels beforehand to persuade authorities that policymakers were concerned about possible hardships and resentment.

"VAT on government-imposed levies pushes up prices and is met with increasing opposition from the population, especially in the current exceptional situation," he said. "However, the population's acceptance of tax laws is crucial for their enforceability," it said.

Russia since mid-June has drastically cut flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and currently supplies just 20% of agreed volumes, blaming faulty and delayed equipment, while Europe says the move has been politically motivated. Utilities - wedged between importers and squeezed end consumers - fear being stuck with back-breaking costs.

"Rising energy prices are a threat to our prosperity and stability," Lindner said. The government so far expects a levy of between 1.5-5.0 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) on consumers to pay for 90% of the higher cost of wholesale gas, plus an as yet unspecified levy for gas storage due to being published on Aug. 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022