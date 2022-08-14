Left Menu

Dehradun: Police organised a Tiranga rally yatra with 100 meters long tricolour

Ahead of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Dehradun Police organised a Tiranga rally yatra in the district with 100 meters long national flag as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:09 IST
Dehradun: Police organised a Tiranga rally yatra with 100 meters long tricolour
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Dehradun Police organised a Tiranga rally yatra in the district with 100 meters long national flag as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being observed by the Central government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar flagged off this Tiranga Yatra rally from Police Line Dehradun. "We have organised this rally to aware the people about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which was launched by the central government. This rally aims to ask people to work to intact the country's freedom," Dilip Kunwar said.

Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022