BJP writes to SC Commission for action against teacher accused of killing Dalit student in Rajasthan

National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tarun Chugh on Sunday wrote a letter to National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sapanla asking for strict action against a teacher accused of killing a Dalit student of a private school in Rajasthan.

ANI | Jalore (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Tarun Chugh on Sunday wrote a letter to National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sapanla asking for strict action against a teacher accused of killing a Dalit student of a private school in Rajasthan.Tarun Chugh wrote in the letter that a Dalit student of a private school in Jalore police station area of Rajasthan was beaten up because he drank water from a teacher's pot.The BJP leader has asked for justice for the child and demanded a commission team to probe this case.

"I request to the SC commission that strict action should be taken against the accused teacher and strict punishment should be given so that such misdeeds should not happen again," he said.

The incident took place on July 20 at a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, where the teacher allegedly beat up the minor for touching the pot of water in the school.Condemning the incident, he further said, "I ask for a team of commission to get justice at the earliest to the family. The accused teacher should be punished under the sections of Scheduled Caste Act so that such incident would not take place again in society." Meanwhile, the State government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of the deceased.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said in a tweet, " The accused teacher has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act.""The matter has been taken under the case officer scheme for speedy investigation and punishment for the accused. It will be ensured that the victim's family gets justice at the earliest. The family members of the deceased will be given a relief amount of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund," he added. (ANI)

