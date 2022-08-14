Left Menu

Many houses submerged in Odisha's Sambalpur as water is released from Hirakud dam after heavy rain

As water was released from the Hirakud dam after heavy rain, about a hundred houses in the vicinity in Odisha's Sambalpur were submerged. The District Magistrate of Sambalpur informed that several relief centres were also started amid the flood-like situation.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-08-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 18:51 IST
Many houses submerged in Odisha's Sambalpur as water is released from Hirakud dam after heavy rain
House submerged in Odisha's Sambalpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As water was released from the Hirakud dam after heavy rain, about a hundred houses in the vicinity in Odisha's Sambalpur were submerged. The District Magistrate of Sambalpur informed that several relief centres were also started amid the flood-like situation. "Incessant downpour and opening of 34 gates of Hirakud dam have led to a flood-like situation in Sambalpur. Over 100 houses submerged. Relief centres opened," DM Ananya Das, Sambalpur.

The authorities had released excess floodwater from the reservoir as it rose due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. The authorities had opened the 34 sluice gates by 9 am today as the water level of the dam stood at 616.60 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

The inflow of the water into the dam was 5,79,680 cusecs while the outflow was 5,60,614 cusecs. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places over Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next 24 hours.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over ...Odisha on 18th Aug," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022