Karnataka: Man slits wife's throat on court premises

A lady was allegedly killed by her husband on court premises in Holenarasipur town in Hassan district on Saturday.

ANI | Hassan (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-08-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 23:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A lady was allegedly killed by her husband on court premises in Holenarasipur town in Hassan district on Saturday. The accused husband Shivakumar allegedly slit his wife's throat on Saturday on district court premises. He tried to allegedly assault his child as well but the child was eventually saved by people around the place.

The victim has been identified as Chitra (24), a resident of Thattekere village. The incident happened on Holenarasipura court premises where the hearing of the couple's divorce case was underway.

The couple married seven years ago and had a baby girl. On Saturday, a Lok Adalat asked the couple to withdraw their divorce petitions and settle the issue amicably, keeping their child's future in mind.

The counselling lasted for about an hour, after which both of them withdrew the divorce petitions and agreed to live together for the sake of the child. But soon after that, when Chitra went to the washroom on the court premises, Shivakumar followed and attacked her with a knife and slit her throat.

After that, the man even allegedly tried to kill his baby girl but the people nearby stopped him and handed him over to the police, said SP Hariramshankar. Chitra was critically injured and declared dead after they reached the district hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

