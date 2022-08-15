PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Brexit intensifies labour shortages in UK https://on.ft.com/3bShltU - UK's Conservative rivals under growing pressure to freeze energy price cap https://on.ft.com/3QzUD8u

- Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal made $500 mln Russia bet as Ukraine war started https://on.ft.com/3QJY0K1 - EU calls for end to war talk in Balkans ahead of Serbia-Kosovo meetings https://on.ft.com/3SS7rsQ

Overview - Brexit has exacerbated Britain's labour shortages over the past year, with industries that are most reliant on freedom of movement being hit hard, according to a report led by academics from Oxford university.

- Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidates came under growing pressure on Sunday to detail plans to tackle soaring energy bills, with increasing calls to find a way to freeze the amount paid by households. - Kingdom Holding, one of Saudi Arabia's highest-profile investors, majority owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Russian energy firms shortly before and after the invasion of Ukraine this year, according to a filing by the group on Sunday.

- The European Union has demanded that Serbia and Kosovo abandon talk of war as the bloc and Nato prepare to hold crisis talks with the rivals this week with the aim to avert fresh conflict in the Balkans. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

