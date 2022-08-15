2 Assam Rifles jawans injured in attack by insurgent group in Nagaland

Two Assam Rifles soldiers were injured in an attack suspected to be by proscribed insurgent group NSCN-KYA in Nagaland's Mon district in the early hours of Monday. The injured Assam Rifles jawans have been evacuated to Jorhat Air Force hospital for further treatment. According to Assam Rifles casualties are also suspected among the militants in the incident that took place in the area that is located on the interstate boundary between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Search operations are in progress.

Troops are on high alert after the troops thwarted an attack by the proscribed insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K-YA). Troops of Assam Rifles have been proactively dominating the sensitive areas in wake of heightened security in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations 2022. A deployment posture of the Assam Rifle troops was designed to counter any unwarranted attempt by the insurgent factions to disrupt peace in the region, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Based on credible intelligence of the movement of underground cadres, troops of Assam Rifles laid multiple ambushes to dominate and secure the area in general area Nyasa in Mon District. "At around 0235 hours on August 15, the alert scouts, noticed suspicious movement of UG (underground) cadres on a jungle track coming from Zankham to Nyasa. On being challenged by their own troops, the UGs opened fire, which was appropriately retaliated causing severe casualties to the UG group," the Assam Rifles statement said.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles had inaugurated the Capt (Late) N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence and Wellness at Chieswema, Kohima. The Project has been conceived by Assam Rifles to empower the youth of Nagaland through education and secure a better future for them. (ANI)

