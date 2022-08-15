Left Menu

Russia's Shoigu, U.N's Guterres discuss safe functioning of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-08-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 23:14 IST
Russia's Shoigu, U.N's Guterres discuss safe functioning of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
  • Russia

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss conditions for safe functioning of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said on Monday.

During the call, Shoigu and Guterres also discussed initiatives to ease conditions for exports of Russian food products and fertilisers, the Russian ministry added in a statement. ( Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)

