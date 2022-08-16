First ship bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port -Refinitiv data
The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.
Earlier, a joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations, said it had approved the ship's departure.
