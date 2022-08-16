Left Menu

Russian gas flows to Europe little changed

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose day on day on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were 4,153,766 kWh/h, up from about 2,520,000 kWh/h on Monday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 12:58 IST
Russian gas flows to Europe little changed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian gas flows to Europe via some major pipeline routes remained at steady, albeit low, levels on Tuesday morning, operator data showed. Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,604,119 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0700-0800 CET, in line with levels around 14,600,000 kWh/h seen on Monday.

Russia cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work. Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, a touch higher than the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Tuesday, down from 41.9 mcm on Monday. Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose day on day on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were 4,153,766 kWh/h, up from about 2,520,000 kWh/h on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022