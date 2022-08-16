Russian gas flows to Europe little changed
Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose day on day on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were 4,153,766 kWh/h, up from about 2,520,000 kWh/h on Monday.
Russian gas flows to Europe via some major pipeline routes remained at steady, albeit low, levels on Tuesday morning, operator data showed. Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany were at 14,604,119 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0700-0800 CET, in line with levels around 14,600,000 kWh/h seen on Monday.
Russia cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work. Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, a touch higher than the previous day, data from the Ukrainian system operator showed.
Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Tuesday, down from 41.9 mcm on Monday. Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose day on day on Tuesday, data from operator Gascade showed.
