Left Menu

Tiranga March demanding national policy on employment taken out in Delhi

We appeal to all the citizen of the country to join the movement, Delhi minister Rai said after the police stopped the Tiranga March.The Rojgar Andolan was slated to be held at Jantar Mantar from August 16 to 22.Rai further said the march was supposed to culminate at Jantar Mantar, but it was stopped by the police.Tiranga Yatra is being taken out all over the country, but if we are raising the issue of employment in our Tiranga padyatra march, we are being stopped.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:43 IST
Tiranga March demanding national policy on employment taken out in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Representatives of several civil society organisations under the banner of Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti on Tuesday took out a Tiranga March from Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi demanding a national policy on employment.

The march, which started from near Gagan Cinema in Nand Nagri, was led by Delhi Cabinet minister and founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation Gopal Rai. It was stopped by the police near Gokulpuri before it could reach Jantar Mantar, the planned site for the agitation.

''This movement for implementation of National Employment Policy would continue in Nand Nagri till August 22. We appeal to all the citizen of the country to join the movement,'' Delhi minister Rai said after the police stopped the Tiranga March.

The Rojgar Andolan was slated to be held at Jantar Mantar from August 16 to 22.

Rai further said the march was supposed to culminate at Jantar Mantar, but it was stopped by the police.

''Tiranga Yatra is being taken out all over the country, but if we are raising the issue of employment in our Tiranga padyatra (march), we are being stopped. It is not acceptable to us at all and this movement will continue,'' a statement issued by Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti said on Tuesday.

The statement said more than 2,000 representatives from 200 groups across the nation took part in the Tiranga March and after being stopped they sat on a fast.

Rai further said that without jobs, development is impossible and National Employment Policy is the need of the hour and the problem of unemployment can be solved only by implementing it.

Rai said Centre needs to immediately consider making a National Employment Policy.

''In view of the rising unemployment rate in the country, we along with the intellectuals of all the regions of the country, have prepared a draft of National Employment Policy. We wish to share it with the national government in order for this draft to be legitimately approved by Parliament,'' Rai said in the statement.

The National Employment Policy draft prepared by the Desh Ki Baat Foundation talks of solving the unemployment problem through its 10M formula which includes creating mini technology, mini markets, multinational supply chain, and provide minimum credit support, mindset and skill training.

The other five Ms, according to the draft, are -- Improve manufacturing in small, medium and large industries, minimum support price for crops, minimum economic support and job security, minimum wage and social security for workers, and expand modern and traditional services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022