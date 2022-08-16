Tiranga March demanding national policy on employment taken out in Delhi

Representatives of several civil society organisations under the banner of Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti on Tuesday took out a Tiranga March from Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi demanding a national policy on employment.

The march, which started from near Gagan Cinema in Nand Nagri, was led by Delhi Cabinet minister and founder of Desh Ki Baat Foundation Gopal Rai. It was stopped by the police near Gokulpuri before it could reach Jantar Mantar, the planned site for the agitation.

''This movement for implementation of National Employment Policy would continue in Nand Nagri till August 22. We appeal to all the citizen of the country to join the movement,'' Delhi minister Rai said after the police stopped the Tiranga March.

The Rojgar Andolan was slated to be held at Jantar Mantar from August 16 to 22.

Rai further said the march was supposed to culminate at Jantar Mantar, but it was stopped by the police.

''Tiranga Yatra is being taken out all over the country, but if we are raising the issue of employment in our Tiranga padyatra (march), we are being stopped. It is not acceptable to us at all and this movement will continue,'' a statement issued by Sanyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti said on Tuesday.

The statement said more than 2,000 representatives from 200 groups across the nation took part in the Tiranga March and after being stopped they sat on a fast.

Rai further said that without jobs, development is impossible and National Employment Policy is the need of the hour and the problem of unemployment can be solved only by implementing it.

Rai said Centre needs to immediately consider making a National Employment Policy.

''In view of the rising unemployment rate in the country, we along with the intellectuals of all the regions of the country, have prepared a draft of National Employment Policy. We wish to share it with the national government in order for this draft to be legitimately approved by Parliament,'' Rai said in the statement.

The National Employment Policy draft prepared by the Desh Ki Baat Foundation talks of solving the unemployment problem through its 10M formula which includes creating mini technology, mini markets, multinational supply chain, and provide minimum credit support, mindset and skill training.

The other five Ms, according to the draft, are -- Improve manufacturing in small, medium and large industries, minimum support price for crops, minimum economic support and job security, minimum wage and social security for workers, and expand modern and traditional services.

