Left Menu

S.Africa suspends cattle movement to control foot and mouth disease

South Africa currently has 116 cases of foot and mouth disease. While the disease does not pose a threat to the human population, it is a highly contagious animal disease which affects cattle, sheep, goats and pigs. The minister added that the ban is only applicable to cattle, but cautioned the public to be vigilant regarding other cloven-hoofed animals for signs of the disease.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:23 IST
S.Africa suspends cattle movement to control foot and mouth disease
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African government has put a hold on all movement of cattle in the country except for slaughter due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, the agricultural ministry said on Tuesday. The suspension will last 21 days and will then be reviewed on a weekly basis, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, said in a statement.

The movement of livestock from one property to another will not be allowed for any reason during this period, with the exception of their slaughter at registered abattoirs and for ritual purposes, Didiza said. South Africa currently has 116 cases of foot and mouth disease. While the disease does not pose a threat to the human population, it is a highly contagious animal disease which affects cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

The minister added that the ban is only applicable to cattle, but cautioned the public to be vigilant regarding other cloven-hoofed animals for signs of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022