Bear attacks farmer in tiger reserve

A farmer sustained serious injuries after a bear attacked him in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district, forest officials have said.

According to the officials, Thimmaiyan, aged 45, the farmer, belonging to a village that comes under the STR, was tending to his cattle on Monday when he was attacked. He raised an alarm. On hearing it, the other villagers arrived and the animal ran away. The injured farmers has been hospitalised, the officials said.

