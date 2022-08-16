U.S. studying Iran's response to EU proposal to save nuclear deal -State Dept
The United States is studying Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to save a nuclear deal and is sharing its views with the bloc, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, after receiving Iran's comments from the EU.
Iran responded to the European Union's "final" draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official said, as the Iranian foreign minister called on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.
