U.S. studying Iran's response to EU proposal to save nuclear deal -State Dept

The United States is studying Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to save a nuclear deal and is sharing its views with the bloc, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, after receiving Iran's comments from the EU.

Iran responded to the European Union's "final" draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official said, as the Iranian foreign minister called on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.

