Left Menu

Foreign currencies worth over Rs 27.50 lakhs seized at IGIA, two passenger arrested

Delhi Air Customs on Tuesday recovered $19,200 and EUR15,700, collectively worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx. at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from two passengers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:09 IST
Foreign currencies worth over Rs 27.50 lakhs seized at IGIA, two passenger arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Air Customs on Tuesday recovered $19,200 and EUR15,700, collectively worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx. at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from two passengers. The Air Custom said that the accused are Indian nationals and they have been arrested. Later, they were sent to police custody.

It has been reported that the accused were departing from Delhi for Bangkok via Mumbai. The Custom said that they recovered the foreign currencies from the bangles boxes which the accused were carrying.

On examination of their baggage, the money was recovered which is worth Rs 27.50 lakhs approx. Both accused have been arrested and are being interrogated," said the Air Custom. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022