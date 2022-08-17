Madhya Pradesh: River Narmada reaches danger mark

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram is on high alert as River Narmada flows in spate causing a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas, officials said on Wednesday. The water level of the river increased following torrential rains in the region over the last couple of days.

The district officials added that the Narmada River in the area has touched the danger mark. "Administration is on alert after water levels rose in Narmadapuram and touched the danger mark. While water levels have risen, we are still 1.5 feet away from alarming levels," NK Singh, the District Magistrate, told ANI.

"We are prepared to handle the situation in case the water rises further and a flood situation erupts. We have already placed people across the river banks," he added. The state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took stock of the situation and assured that his government was taking considerate attempts to cease or control the flow of water through the dams in the state.

"The opening of the gates of several dams have made the level of River Narmada reach the warning mark and we are making every possible effort to remove the water by regulating to control it," the CM said. "As heavy rainfall is expected today, if all the dams will be opened together, it can result in a sudden increase in the water level, hence we are making every attempt to regulate the water flow," he added urging the citizens of the affected areas to stay cautious.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall over the areas of Madhya Pradesh from Thursday to Sunday. "...fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during 18th-21st August 2022," IMD tweeted.

"Isolated heavy rainfall with and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over... East M.P & Chhattisgarh during 19th-21st," it said in another tweet while mentioning about the similar weather conditions over West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (August 21). It also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)