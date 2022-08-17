Srinagar Police urges citizens to use high-security number plates on both ends of vehicles

The Srinagar Police has urged vehicle owners in Jammu and Kashmir to install high-security number plates (HSNPs) on both ends of their vehicles as mandated in the Motor Vehicles Act in view of the investigations into their use by terrorists. "In light of the investigations into the usage of vehicles for transport by terrorists, all owners are requested to install HSNP on both the front and rear of vehicles (in two-wheelers also) as mandated by the MV Act, the Srinagar Police said adding that its non-compliance will lead to legal action against the owner.

"Non-compliance will lead to legal action including seizure of the vehicle," it added. Earlier in the day, Kashmir Zone Police said that terrorists hurled grenades at the security forces during a cordon and search operation at Kutpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

This is the second attack on security forces in two days. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Kutpora in Shopian when terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party and escaped under the cover of darkness.

"On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, #Shopian. During search, #terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a #hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns.", Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Police said that a hideout inside a house was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother was injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian district. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat and his brother as Pintu.

One police personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Kashmir on Monday evening. According to the Kashmir Police, some terrorists hurled a grenade at the police control room in Kashmir, resulting in one of the police personnel being injured.

Reportedly, the police personnel received minor injuries and he is presently stable. In another incident, a police personnel was killed after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Qaimoh area in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)