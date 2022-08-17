Left Menu

Lioness dies after touching electric fence at Gujarat farm; two held

Two farmers were arrested in connection with the death of a lioness who came into contact with an electric fence erected around their farmland at Untwala village in Gujarats Amreli district, a Forest department official said on Wednesday.The incident occurred in the Jasadhar forest range in the Gir East Wildlife division.

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:10 IST
Lioness dies after touching electric fence at Gujarat farm; two held
  • Country:
  • India

Two farmers were arrested in connection with the death of a lioness who came into contact with an electric fence erected around their farmland at Untwala village in Gujarat's Amreli district, a Forest department official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Jasadhar forest range in the Gir East Wildlife division. The forest department came to know about the death of a lioness on the morning of August 13, said range forest officer (RFO), Jasadhar, LB Bharwad.

''A forest department team reached the spot and found that a lioness had died due to electric shock she suffered after touching the fence put around the farm. Electric current from a live wire used to light an outhouse near the farm touched the fence, making it deadlier,'' he said.

Farmers protect their crops using electric fences around their farmland to keep off wild animals, especially the Nilgai.

The carcass of the lioness, aged somewhere between 5-9 years, was sent for postmortem. The two farmers, including the owner of the farm and a labourer working in the area, were arrested on August 14 and an FIR was registered against them under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, said Bharwad.

The accused were identified as Pravin Gohil and Lakhan Solanki. They were sent to judicial custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022