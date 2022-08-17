Left Menu

Canada disburses C$450 mln loan to Ukraine for heating fuel

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:58 IST
Canada disburses C$450 mln loan to Ukraine for heating fuel
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has disbursed C$450 million ($348.1 million) in loans to Ukraine to support the purchase of necessary heating fuel before winter, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement on Wednesday. The amount is a part of a C$1.95 billion in loans Canada committed to Ukraine to support Kyiv during the Russian invasion.

"With today's disbursement of C$450 million in loans—which will help Ukraine purchase the heating fuel it needs before winter—we have now disbursed all loans to Ukraine committed to date," Freeland said. ($1 = 1.2927 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022