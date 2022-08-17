Canada disburses C$450 mln loan to Ukraine for heating fuel
Canada has disbursed C$450 million ($348.1 million) in loans to Ukraine to support the purchase of necessary heating fuel before winter, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement on Wednesday. The amount is a part of a C$1.95 billion in loans Canada committed to Ukraine to support Kyiv during the Russian invasion.
"With today's disbursement of C$450 million in loans—which will help Ukraine purchase the heating fuel it needs before winter—we have now disbursed all loans to Ukraine committed to date," Freeland said. ($1 = 1.2927 Canadian dollars)
