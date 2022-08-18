PMLA case: ED raids premises linked to Mukhtar Ansari, his brother BSP MP Afzal in Delhi, UP
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multiple raids at the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case. Ansari, a five time former MLA is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.
The ED has covered a total of 11 locations, including those in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, during the searches. The central agency is also raiding the residence of his Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari, who is a BSP MP from Ghazipur . (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
