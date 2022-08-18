18 new industrial units, five parks to be set up in Bengal: Min

The West Bengal cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to set up 18 industrial units and five new industrial parks in the state, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

The cabinet, in its first meeting after the recent reshuffle, also okayed the grant of an additional commission of Rs 75 per quintal of ration items to 21,000 ration dealers following the successful implementation of the Duare Ration scheme, she said.

''A total of 18 industrial units and five new industrial parks will be set up in the state. Rs 600 crore will be invested and at least 4,000 people will get employment,'' Bhattacharya told reporters at the state secretariat. ''Also, the cabinet decided to grant an additional commission of Rs 75 per quintal of ration to 21,000 dealers for the ration supplied from their shops for the Duare Ration scheme. Besides, they will also get a fixed commission of Rs 5,000 per month,'' the minister said.

Noting that ration dealers face some losses while delivering items to consumers' homes, the minister said they will be given as compensation 0.2 per cent of handling cost of total sold ration goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)