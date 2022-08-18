Left Menu

Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy

"We agreed with the secretary general the conditions of a possible mission by the IAEA to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, in a legal way, via territory free from occupiers," Zelenskiy told reporters. "Russia should immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from territory of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as stopping any provocations and shelling," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:50 IST
Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader.

Zelenskiy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that Russia should immediately withdraw its forces and stop shelling from the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. As the Ukrainian leader held talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Kyiv and Moscow accused each other of planning to stage a "provocation" at the plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Fears have mounted of the risk of a Chornobyl-style nuclear disaster as Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling the Russian-controlled facility, prompting calls for an IAEA mission to the plant. "We agreed with the secretary general the conditions of a possible mission by the IAEA to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, in a legal way, via territory free from occupiers," Zelenskiy told reporters.

"Russia should immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from territory of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as stopping any provocations and shelling," he said. The leaders hailed the success of a U.N.-brokered agreement allowing the passage of ships from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, and said they discussed ways to improve the deal. Erdogan said positive momentum from the deal could provide the basis for talks on ending the war.

The crowded news conference lasted nearly an hour, with the three leaders and well over 100 journalists straining in the heat. Zelenskiy, clad in combat fatigues, appeared visibly frustrated when the simultaneous translation failed, slowing down the news conference considerably.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global
4
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022