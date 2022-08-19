Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, irked by interpreter, translates own comments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself. He continued: "And I said 'Slava Ukraini' (Glory to Ukraine)". "Glory to Ukraine," the translator quickly replied. It's important," Zelenskiy said with evident irritation.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 19-08-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 02:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself. Zelenskiy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks during an event with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Turning towards the interpreter, he said pointedly: "And I said about the window of possibilities. I said that it couldn't be solved because ... we see each day guns and firing from the Russian side". He continued: "And I said 'Slava Ukraini' (Glory to Ukraine)".

"Glory to Ukraine," the translator quickly replied. "Thank you so much. It's important," Zelenskiy said with evident irritation.

