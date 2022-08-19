PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Made.com considers raising fresh equity after tough year https://on.ft.com/3PBkkV4 - Germany to slash VAT on gas sales to cushion price shock https://on.ft.com/3QXfcvU

- Emirates suspends Nigeria flights over failure to repatriate funds https://on.ft.com/3QQ2fEx Overview

- Made.com is looking to cut costs and refine its strategy ahead of a fundraising this year that is expected to raise about £50 million ($59.65 million) - Germany has unveiled plans to cut tax on natural gas sales to soften the blow of soaring energy costs for many households by offsetting the impact of a new gas levy that starts in October.

- Emirates Airlines plans to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria because of an inability to repatriate funds out of the country, the carrier said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8382 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)