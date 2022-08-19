Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 04:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 04:22 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Made.com considers raising fresh equity after tough year https://on.ft.com/3PBkkV4 - Germany to slash VAT on gas sales to cushion price shock https://on.ft.com/3QXfcvU

- Emirates suspends Nigeria flights over failure to repatriate funds https://on.ft.com/3QQ2fEx Overview

- Made.com is looking to cut costs and refine its strategy ahead of a fundraising this year that is expected to raise about £50 million ($59.65 million) - Germany has unveiled plans to cut tax on natural gas sales to soften the blow of soaring energy costs for many households by offsetting the impact of a new gas levy that starts in October.

- Emirates Airlines plans to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria because of an inability to repatriate funds out of the country, the carrier said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8382 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India
4
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022