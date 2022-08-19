Devotees flock to temples to celebrate Janmashtami

Left Menu

Preparations are in full swing in temples across the country to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 09:32 IST
Visuals from Mathura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Preparations are in full swing in temples across the country to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami today. Devotees flocked to temples in Mathura as Janmashtami celebrations began on Thursday evening.

The temples in the city have been decorated with colourful lights. The chants of "Jai Shree Krishna" is reverberating across the city. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. In Mumbai, people started gathering at ISKCON Temple. At ISKCON temple in Noida, people are gathering to have a glimpse of morning arti.

In Kerala's Kozhikode, devotees, along with children, took part in a procession which was taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu greeted the countrymen on the eve of Janmashtami on Thursday and said that it inspires us to follow the "path of virtue in our thoughts, words and actions". In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

"Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue. He propagated the concept of "Nishkam Karma" and enlightened the people about the attainment of the ultimate truth through the Path of 'Dharma'. I pray that this festival of Janmashtami inspires us to follow the path of virtue in our thought, words and actions," the message added. Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

